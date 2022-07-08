Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Saturday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.