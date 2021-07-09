 Skip to main content
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

