Madison's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
