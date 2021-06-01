 Skip to main content
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

