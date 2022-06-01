This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Watch now: Drier for much of Wisconsin Thursday, but rain still likely for Madison and areas southeast
The rain chance is looking a lot lower for many in Wisconsin today, but showers and storms still look likely in the southeastern part of the state. Find out when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
A little bit warmer and windier each day through Monday in Wisconsin. See how warm and windy it will get and when rain is possible in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
Q: What does the hurricane season look like?
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Tornado season peaks in March and April in the Southeast but not until July in the upper Midwest and Northeast
Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. …