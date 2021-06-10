This evening's outlook for Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 94.81. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people die in the U.S. from heat exposure each year, according to the National Weather Service.
