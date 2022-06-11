For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
It's shaping up to be a lovely day across the state today, but we won't be staying dry for long. A few showers will already be possible tonight. Here's when and where rain is most likely thru Friday.
National Weather Service (NWS) is always looking for trained volunteers to provide severe weather reports, including reports of tornadoes.
The wet pattern continues across Wisconsin. Best chance of rain this morning, but activity will linger into Tuesday. See where rain is most likely & what temps are looking like in our weather update.
Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Per…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degree…
Tornado season peaks in March and April in the Southeast but not until July in the upper Midwest and Northeast
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. …
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.