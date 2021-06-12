This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people die in the U.S. from heat exposure each year, according to the National Weather Service.
As heat continues, later Friday into Saturday only chance during next week to break southern Wisconsin’s June drought
Southern Wisconsin’s hot and dry June will continue for the next week, with Friday night into Saturday the only chance for much-needed rain du…
