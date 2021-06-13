 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Monday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News