Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Monday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.