Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

