Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

