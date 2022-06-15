Madison's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
