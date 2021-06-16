Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.