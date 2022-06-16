Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.