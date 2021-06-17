This evening's outlook for Madison: Thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Friday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
