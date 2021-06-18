This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The primary threat will be winds gusting to 60 mph, with a lower threat for large hail, while heavy rain may cause localized flooding, according to forecasters.
Severe storms Thursday for southern Wisconsin could ease drought and high fire danger, but also cause damage
- Updated
The main threat will be winds to 60 mph, with a secondary threat for large hail, as well as localized flooding from the storms projected to move through southern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon through early Friday, according to forecasters.
- Updated
Q: Is hot first part of June a sign of things to come?
- Updated
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people die in the U.S. from heat exposure each year, according to the National Weather Service.
As heat continues, later Friday into Saturday only chance during next week to break southern Wisconsin’s June drought
Southern Wisconsin’s hot and dry June will continue for the next week, with Friday night into Saturday the only chance for much-needed rain du…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. We'…
As drought conditions intensify for southern Wisconsin, few chances for showers, storms over next week
- Updated
With southwest and south-central Wisconsin in a moderate drought and southeast Wisconsin in a severe drought, the next week should be mostly dry, according to forecasters.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of r…