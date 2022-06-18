Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.