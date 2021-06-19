Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.