For the drive home in Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
