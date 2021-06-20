Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.