This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The primary threat will be winds gusting to 60 mph, with a lower threat for large hail, while heavy rain may cause localized flooding, according to forecasters.
Severe storms Thursday for southern Wisconsin could ease drought and high fire danger, but also cause damage
- Updated
The main threat will be winds to 60 mph, with a secondary threat for large hail, as well as localized flooding from the storms projected to move through southern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon through early Friday, according to forecasters.
- Updated
Q: Is hot first part of June a sign of things to come?
This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Saturday.…
- Updated
"Right now I’m finding the panic button but I’m not pushing it yet. I just want to know where it is.”
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. We'…
- Updated
The highest severe weather threat will be in far southern Wisconsin near the Illinois border, with tornadoes possible, according to forecasters.
- Updated
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people die in the U.S. from heat exposure each year, according to the National Weather Service.
This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of r…