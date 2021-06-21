For the drive home in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The primary threat will be winds gusting to 60 mph, with a lower threat for large hail, while heavy rain may cause localized flooding, according to forecasters.
Severe storms Thursday for southern Wisconsin could ease drought and high fire danger, but also cause damage
- Updated
The main threat will be winds to 60 mph, with a secondary threat for large hail, as well as localized flooding from the storms projected to move through southern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon through early Friday, according to forecasters.
- Updated
The highest severe weather threat will be in far southern Wisconsin near the Illinois border, with tornadoes possible, according to forecasters.
This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Saturday.…
- Updated
"Right now I’m finding the panic button but I’m not pushing it yet. I just want to know where it is.”
This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. We'…
This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatur…
The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year.
- Updated
Q: Is hot first part of June a sign of things to come?