This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
