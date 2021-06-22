Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.