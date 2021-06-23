For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
