Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
