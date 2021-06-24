 Skip to main content
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

