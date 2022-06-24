This evening in Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
