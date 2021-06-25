For the drive home in Madison: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
