For the drive home in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
