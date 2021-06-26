This evening's outlook for Madison: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
