Madison's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Cold front to bring widespread rain and much cooler temperatures across Wisconsin this weekend
Very warm and humid Friday with very little rain. With a cold front arriving Saturday though, big changes are not far away. See when rain is most likely this weekend and how much we'll cool down here.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Heat will peak in the northwestern part of the state today, but will get worse for much of southern Wisconsin Tuesday. As a cold front moves in, a few severe storms can't be ruled out Tuesday evening.
Watch now: Temperatures on the rise across Wisconsin, small rain chances return Thursday night and Friday
Thursday won't be as nice as Wednesday was, but still no chance of rain. Isolated showers and storms will begin to pop up tonight and continue Friday. Here's where and when rain is most likely.
Watch now: Extreme heat across southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday with a small chance of severe storms
Feels like temps in the triple digits will be common across the southeastern half of Wisconsin today. A cold front arriving in the late afternoon and evening could generate a couple severe storms.
Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will make it feel much better than yesterday across the state. We'll begin warming back up Thursday though and our next chance of rain is not far away.
Atmospheric rivers are relatively narrow regions in the atmosphere — typically 250 to 375 miles wide and well over 1,000 miles long.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
The bodies of two men who went into a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Milwaukee to try to save a 10-year-old boy have been recovered, officials said Thursday.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…