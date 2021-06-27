For the drive home in Madison: Mainly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Monday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
