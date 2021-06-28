This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms that could be severe may deliver much-needed heavy rain to southern Wisconsin over coming days
- Updated
Southern Wisconsin could see 2 inches or more of rain by Sunday, according to forecasters.
- Updated
Most of drought-stricken southern Wisconsin should receive at least a half-inch of rain and some areas could see 2 inches or more by the end of the weekend, according to forecasters.
A warming trend will bring chances for thunderstorms and much-needed rain that could total more than 2 inches Thursday into Friday, according …
The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't go out withou…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is foreca…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's foreca…
- Updated
The heavy rains forecasters predict for the next few days would greatly ease, if not quite end, the drought for southern Wisconsin.