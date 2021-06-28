Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.