Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.