For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
