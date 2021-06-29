Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.