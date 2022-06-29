 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

