Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: Where does water exist?
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degr…
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in…
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The forec…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
- Updated
Only four eight-day streaks of early May mornings with a low temperature at or below 39 degrees have occurred in Madison history, including this month.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mp…
For the drive home in Madison: Overcast. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls…