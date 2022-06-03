 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Generally fair. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

