Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Generally fair. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
