For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms that could be severe may deliver much-needed heavy rain to southern Wisconsin over coming days
- Updated
Southern Wisconsin could see 2 inches or more of rain by Sunday, according to forecasters.
- Updated
Most of drought-stricken southern Wisconsin should receive at least a half-inch of rain and some areas could see 2 inches or more by the end of the weekend, according to forecasters.
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
It will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. T…
Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't go out withou…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is foreca…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's foreca…