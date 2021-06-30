 Skip to main content
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

