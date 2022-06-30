This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Cold front to bring widespread rain and much cooler temperatures across Wisconsin this weekend
Very warm and humid Friday with very little rain. With a cold front arriving Saturday though, big changes are not far away. See when rain is most likely this weekend and how much we'll cool down here.
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning. Here's the latest information.
The recent stretch of warm, humid weather has got some people wondering if we have gotten off to an unusually hot start to summer this year in Madison.
One cold front has cleared us, but another will already be pushing in again on Thursday. Track the temperature changes and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Madison. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms ar…
Watch now: Temperatures on the rise across Wisconsin, small rain chances return Thursday night and Friday
Thursday won't be as nice as Wednesday was, but still no chance of rain. Isolated showers and storms will begin to pop up tonight and continue Friday. Here's where and when rain is most likely.