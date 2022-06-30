 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

