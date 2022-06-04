Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.