This evening in Madison: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people die in the U.S. from heat exposure each year, according to the National Weather Service.
