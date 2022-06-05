For the drive home in Madison: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
