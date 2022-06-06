 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

