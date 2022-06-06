Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
With a cold front pushing in, gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with isolated showers and storms for the northern part of the state. How cool will we get? Find out in our latest forecast.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The wet pattern continues across Wisconsin. Best chance of rain this morning, but activity will linger into Tuesday. See where rain is most likely & what temps are looking like in our weather update.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Per…
National Weather Service (NWS) is always looking for trained volunteers to provide severe weather reports, including reports of tornadoes.
Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. …