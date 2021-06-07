 Skip to main content
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mainly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

