Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

