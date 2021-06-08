Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people die in the U.S. from heat exposure each year, according to the National Weather Service.
