Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

