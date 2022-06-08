Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.