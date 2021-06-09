 Skip to main content
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

