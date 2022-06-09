Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Friday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
