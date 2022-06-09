 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Friday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

