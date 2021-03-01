This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
